Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) CFO James M. Rallo Sells 23,529 Shares

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) CFO James M. Rallo sold 23,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $1,137,156.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ XMTR traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.83. 388,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,226. Xometry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.11 and a 52-week high of $97.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.66.
XMTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Xometry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xometry has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.67.
About Xometry
Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.
