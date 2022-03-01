Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) CFO James M. Rallo Sells 23,529 Shares

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) CFO James M. Rallo sold 23,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $1,137,156.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ XMTR traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.83. 388,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,226. Xometry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.11 and a 52-week high of $97.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.66.

XMTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Xometry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xometry has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XMTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Xometry during the 2nd quarter valued at about $463,869,000. Highland Management Partners 9 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry during the fourth quarter worth about $281,740,000. Foundry Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xometry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,923,000. StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Xometry in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,657,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Xometry by 1,926.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 901,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,209,000 after purchasing an additional 857,158 shares in the last quarter. 45.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

