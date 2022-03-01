XP Power Limited (LON:XPP) Increases Dividend to GBX 36 Per Share

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 36 ($0.48) per share on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from XP Power’s previous dividend of $21.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON XPP opened at GBX 4,014.25 ($53.86) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of £788.48 million and a P/E ratio of 23.22. XP Power has a one year low of GBX 3,840 ($51.52) and a one year high of GBX 5,779.38 ($77.54). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,861.48 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5,125.02.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XPP. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($87.21) price objective on shares of XP Power in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on XP Power from GBX 6,050 ($81.18) to GBX 6,225 ($83.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

