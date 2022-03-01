XTRABYTES Market Capitalization Achieves $377,502.41 (XBY)

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 1st. XTRABYTES has a market capitalization of $377,502.41 and $29.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XTRABYTES coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, XTRABYTES has traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.66 or 0.00204247 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.45 or 0.00194659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00042712 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000990 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00025900 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,931.03 or 0.06677282 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001925 BTC.

About XTRABYTES

XBY uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XTRABYTES’s official website is www.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official message board is community.xtrabytes.global

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

Buying and Selling XTRABYTES

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XTRABYTES should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XTRABYTES using one of the exchanges listed above.

