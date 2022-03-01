Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.85

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.85 and traded as low as $1.67. Xunlei shares last traded at $1.71, with a volume of 109,225 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Xunlei from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Get Xunlei alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $114.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average of $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Xunlei by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 535,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xunlei by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Xunlei by 1,510.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Xunlei during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

Xunlei Company Profile (NASDAQ:XNET)

Xunlei Ltd. is a holding company, which provides shared cloud computing and blockchain technology services. It provides a wide range of products and services across cloud acceleration, blockchain, shared cloud computing and digital entertainment to deliver an efficient internet experience. The company was founded by Sheng Long Zou and Hao Cheng in December 2002 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xunlei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xunlei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.