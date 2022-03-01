Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.85

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.85 and traded as low as $1.67. Xunlei shares last traded at $1.71, with a volume of 109,225 shares changing hands.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Xunlei from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.
The firm has a market cap of $114.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average of $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.68.
Xunlei Company Profile (NASDAQ:XNET)
Xunlei Ltd. is a holding company, which provides shared cloud computing and blockchain technology services. It provides a wide range of products and services across cloud acceleration, blockchain, shared cloud computing and digital entertainment to deliver an efficient internet experience. The company was founded by Sheng Long Zou and Hao Cheng in December 2002 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.
