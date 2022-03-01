yAxis One Day Volume Reaches $57,146.00 (YAXIS)

yAxis (CURRENCY:YAXIS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One yAxis coin can now be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00001045 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, yAxis has traded down 17.4% against the dollar. yAxis has a total market cap of $429,149.98 and approximately $57,146.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00042390 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,928.79 or 0.06647386 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,047.34 or 0.99972938 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00043702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00047015 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002742 BTC.

About yAxis

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. The official message board for yAxis is yaxis.ghost.io . yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for yAxis is yaxis.io

yAxis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yAxis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade yAxis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yAxis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

