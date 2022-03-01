YEE (YEE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $466,466.00

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Over the last week, YEE has traded down 39.3% against the US dollar. One YEE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YEE has a market capitalization of $584,280.71 and approximately $466,466.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

YEE Profile

YEE (CRYPTO:YEE) is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 coins. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YEE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

