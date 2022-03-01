Yext (YEXT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Yext had a negative return on equity of 41.14% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Yext to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of YEXT opened at $7.42 on Tuesday. Yext has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $18.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.71.

In other Yext news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 5,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $60,394.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 11,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $118,280.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,131 shares of company stock worth $768,738. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Yext by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Yext by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 88,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Yext by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 146,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Yext by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.90.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

