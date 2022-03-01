YFValue (YFV) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,534.00

YFValue (CURRENCY:YFV) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One YFValue coin can currently be purchased for about $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YFValue has a market cap of $7.54 million and $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, YFValue has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

YFValue Profile

YFV is a coin. YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 coins and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 coins. YFValue’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for YFValue is medium.com/@yfv.finance . YFValue’s official website is yfv.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YFV is the governance token of YFValue protocol. The project aims to bring the true value of yield farming finance accessible to all users, regardless of whether the user is a big whale or small minnow, via its unique features, namely the voting of the inflationary rate of the supply and a referral system with automatic burning done fully on-chain. “

Buying and Selling YFValue

