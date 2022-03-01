YooShi Price Up 2.7% Over Last Week (YOOSHI)

YooShi (CURRENCY:YOOSHI) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 1st. During the last week, YooShi has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One YooShi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. YooShi has a total market cap of $137.32 million and $4.48 million worth of YooShi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00042887 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,924.89 or 0.06717088 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,558.20 or 1.00032629 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00044553 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00047894 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002792 BTC.

YooShi Profile

YooShi’s official Twitter account is @yooshi_official

YooShi Coin Trading

