Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $816.34

Shares of Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 816.34 ($10.95) and traded as low as GBX 747.60 ($10.03). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 756 ($10.14), with a volume of 6,165 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 816.34 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 858.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £442.09 million and a PE ratio of 504.00.

About Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN)

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

