Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.39 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) to announce $3.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.47 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.30 million. Arbutus Biopharma reported sales of $2.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full-year sales of $10.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.10 million to $11.26 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $14.08 million, with estimates ranging from $13.40 million to $15.34 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Arbutus Biopharma.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABUS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.42.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter worth $58,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 1,942.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,156,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,484 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 366.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 188,576 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 54.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ABUS opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.60. The company has a market cap of $432.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.74. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $6.50.

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

