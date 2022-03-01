Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.39 Million

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) to announce $3.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.47 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.30 million. Arbutus Biopharma reported sales of $2.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full-year sales of $10.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.10 million to $11.26 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $14.08 million, with estimates ranging from $13.40 million to $15.34 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Arbutus Biopharma.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABUS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.42.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter worth $58,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 1,942.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,156,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,484 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 366.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 188,576 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 54.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ABUS opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.60. The company has a market cap of $432.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.74. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $6.50.

About Arbutus Biopharma (Get Rating)

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.