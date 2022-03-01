Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.77 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) to post $8.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.00 million. Nurix Therapeutics posted sales of $5.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $48.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.00 million to $70.05 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $71.04 million, with estimates ranging from $35.30 million to $105.95 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nurix Therapeutics.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.17). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.83% and a negative net margin of 393.93%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NRIX. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Shares of NRIX stock opened at $16.17 on Tuesday. Nurix Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $47.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.68. The company has a market cap of $723.41 million, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 2.82.

In other news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $34,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,547,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,761,000 after buying an additional 64,288 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 6,402 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 331.5% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 592,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,166,000 after buying an additional 455,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

