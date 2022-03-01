Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.10 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Perrigo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.07 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.14 billion. Perrigo posted sales of $1.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full-year sales of $4.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Perrigo.
Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,557,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,576,000 after acquiring an additional 446,391 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Perrigo by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Perrigo by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Perrigo by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Perrigo in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $35.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 1.00. Perrigo has a 52 week low of $34.53 and a 52 week high of $50.90.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is -51.06%.
About Perrigo
Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
