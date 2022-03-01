Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.10 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Perrigo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.07 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.14 billion. Perrigo posted sales of $1.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full-year sales of $4.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Perrigo.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

In related news, Director Rolf A. Classon acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.67 per share, with a total value of $99,876.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Raymond Silcock acquired 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.03 per share, with a total value of $990,825.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 49,955 shares of company stock worth $1,818,392 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,557,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,576,000 after acquiring an additional 446,391 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Perrigo by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Perrigo by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Perrigo by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Perrigo in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $35.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 1.00. Perrigo has a 52 week low of $34.53 and a 52 week high of $50.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is -51.06%.

About Perrigo (Get Rating)

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perrigo (PRGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.