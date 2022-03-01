Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.70 Million

Analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) will report sales of $47.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $46.56 million and the highest is $48.84 million. Puma Biotechnology posted sales of $52.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full year sales of $245.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $244.36 million to $246.64 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $229.63 million, with estimates ranging from $227.45 million to $231.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Puma Biotechnology.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.45.

In other news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 22,875 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $72,971.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 39,244 shares of company stock valued at $122,888 in the last three months. 19.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 6,053 shares during the period. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Puma Biotechnology stock opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $94.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.99. Puma Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $11.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

