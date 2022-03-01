Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.38 Million

Equities analysts expect Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $50.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rivian’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $38.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $65.25 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Rivian will report full year sales of $48.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.00 million to $66.25 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rivian.

Get Rivian alerts:

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -7.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -11.92 by 4.24. The business had revenue of 1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.03 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RIVN shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Rivian in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Rivian from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Rivian in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Rivian in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Rivian in a report on Sunday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 129.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. Amazon com Inc bought a new stake in Rivian in the fourth quarter worth about $16,420,746,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,652,616,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rivian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,195,595,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Rivian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,562,520,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,056,770,000. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RIVN opened at 67.56 on Tuesday. Rivian has a 52-week low of 50.00 and a 52-week high of 179.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 75.30.

About Rivian (Get Rating)

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rivian (RIVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.