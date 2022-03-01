Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.30 billion and the highest is $1.35 billion. TransDigm Group reported sales of $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full-year sales of $5.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.33 billion to $5.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.79 billion to $6.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TransDigm Group.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.14). TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TDG. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $721.94.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.77, for a total value of $7,253,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 34,500 shares of company stock worth $21,262,465 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDG opened at $666.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.57. TransDigm Group has a 52-week low of $552.72 and a 52-week high of $688.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $636.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $625.73.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

