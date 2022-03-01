Zacks: Analysts Expect Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) to Post $0.24 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.23. Avanos Medical posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Avanos Medical.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.33 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 4.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,073,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,232,000 after buying an additional 332,402 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 19,563 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,613,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,961,000 after buying an additional 319,548 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,606,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,681,000 after acquiring an additional 170,306 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Avanos Medical by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avanos Medical stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,132. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 349.33 and a beta of 0.92. Avanos Medical has a 12 month low of $27.96 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

