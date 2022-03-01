Zacks: Analysts Expect DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) to Post -$0.02 EPS

Brokerages expect DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) to report ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for DZS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.00. DZS reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 120%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DZS will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.98 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DZS.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). DZS had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 9.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

DZSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on DZS from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on DZS from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DZS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on DZS in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in DZS by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 66,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 25,529 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in DZS by 10.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 158,107 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 14,828 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in DZS by 19.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,506 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 7,038 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of DZS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DZS by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,699 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 33,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DZSI opened at $14.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $398.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.29. DZS has a one year low of $10.77 and a one year high of $23.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.84.

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

