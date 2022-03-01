Zacks: Analysts Expect Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) to report ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hudson Technologies’ earnings. Hudson Technologies posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudson Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.24 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hudson Technologies.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,844 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 148.0% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 89,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 53,563 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 4,089,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,159,000 after acquiring an additional 27,774 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 84,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. 49.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDSN stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,834. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.89. Hudson Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $4.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $177.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.26.

Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants; and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

