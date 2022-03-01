Zacks: Analysts Expect Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.03) and the lowest is ($1.08). Intra-Cellular Therapies reported earnings of ($0.76) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full-year earnings of ($3.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.52) to ($3.32). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.24) to ($2.45). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05). The business had revenue of $25.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.93 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 367.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue was up 106.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share.

ITCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,870 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $280,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 22,589 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total transaction of $1,174,176.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 543,040 shares of company stock valued at $25,798,319 over the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITCI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,123,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,215 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,148,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,718,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,072,000 after acquiring an additional 565,285 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 199.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 585,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,812,000 after acquiring an additional 389,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ITCI traded up $1.02 on Tuesday, hitting $56.50. 1,239,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,641. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $58.88. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.93 and a 200-day moving average of $41.88.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

