Zacks: Analysts Expect Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.90 Billion

Brokerages predict that Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) will report sales of $8.90 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.78 billion to $9.03 billion. Northrop Grumman reported sales of $9.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full year sales of $36.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $36.44 billion to $36.82 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $38.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.52 billion to $39.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.04. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on NOC. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Northrop Grumman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $399.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $440.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.18.

NOC stock opened at $442.14 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman has a 12 month low of $292.55 and a 12 month high of $442.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $390.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.04. The stock has a market cap of $69.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.40%.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $228,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,501 shares of company stock valued at $2,554,940. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $612,000. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

