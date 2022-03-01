Zacks: Analysts Expect UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to Post $5.39 EPS

Brokerages predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $5.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.18. UnitedHealth Group posted earnings per share of $5.31 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full-year earnings of $21.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.42 to $22.37. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $24.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.25 to $25.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow UnitedHealth Group.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $502.09.

NYSE:UNH traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $476.25. 2,917,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,557,892. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $332.67 and a 52 week high of $509.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $477.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $449.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.08%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Paul R. Garcia bought 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total value of $2,383,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $7,552,930. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNH. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 49,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,517,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,590,000 after purchasing an additional 15,486,052 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,619,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,449,171,000 after buying an additional 1,836,665 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,559,868 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,877,432,000 after buying an additional 869,827 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2,853.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 861,798 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $432,746,000 after buying an additional 832,614 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,342,468 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,713,058,000 after buying an additional 790,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

