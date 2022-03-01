Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate 3M (NYSE:MMM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.70 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) will post sales of $8.70 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for 3M’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.67 billion to $8.75 billion. 3M posted sales of $8.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that 3M will report full year sales of $36.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $35.87 billion to $36.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $37.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.30 billion to $37.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover 3M.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.57.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $148.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. 3M has a twelve month low of $139.74 and a twelve month high of $208.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in 3M by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

