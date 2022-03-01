Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Will Post Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $1.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.42 and the lowest is $0.90. Ashland Global posted earnings per share of $1.05 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full-year earnings of $4.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $5.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $6.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Ashland Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ashland Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ashland Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.67.

Shares of NYSE ASH traded down $4.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.23. The company had a trading volume of 597,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,110. Ashland Global has a twelve month low of $81.93 and a twelve month high of $110.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Ashland Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

