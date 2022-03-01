Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $75.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) will post $75.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for ChargePoint’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $78.40 million and the lowest is $73.30 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that ChargePoint will report full year sales of $237.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $235.00 million to $240.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $378.35 million, with estimates ranging from $350.70 million to $404.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ChargePoint.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $65.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.26 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 188.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on ChargePoint from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChargePoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.47.

NYSE:CHPT opened at $14.52 on Tuesday. ChargePoint has a one year low of $11.21 and a one year high of $36.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.77.

In other news, Director Michael Linse sold 479,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $9,933,603.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William J. Loewenthal sold 7,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $145,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,029,688 shares of company stock worth $20,775,052 over the last three months. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,816,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in ChargePoint by 2,121.7% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. 27.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ChargePoint (Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChargePoint (CHPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.