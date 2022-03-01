Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Diginex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.32). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Diginex will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.59). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Diginex.

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded Diginex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Diginex by 271.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 64,926 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Diginex by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 290,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 35,661 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Diginex during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Diginex during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Diginex during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 12.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EQOS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.69. The stock had a trading volume of 474,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,480. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.92. Diginex has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQONEX, a cryptocurrency exchange that offers the trading of virtual currencies; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a warm and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Access Trading, a digital asset trading tool and front-to-back integrated trading platform, as well as a risk management desk.

