Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Interface’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Interface reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Interface will report full-year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Interface.

TILE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Interface from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Interface by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,139 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,393,000 after buying an additional 22,602 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Interface by 22.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,182,342 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,912,000 after purchasing an additional 220,595 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its position in Interface by 30.3% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 103,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Interface by 24.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in Interface by 11.9% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 440,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,737,000 after purchasing an additional 46,669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TILE opened at $13.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Interface has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $18.03. The company has a market capitalization of $770.67 million, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.77.

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

