Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Interface’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Interface reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Interface will report full-year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Interface.
TILE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Interface from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.
Shares of NASDAQ:TILE opened at $13.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Interface has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $18.03. The company has a market capitalization of $770.67 million, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.77.
About Interface (Get Rating)
Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Interface (TILE)
- 3 High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Interface (TILE)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.