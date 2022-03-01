Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.51 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) to post $5.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.62 billion and the lowest is $5.39 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle reported sales of $4.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full year sales of $18.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.81 billion to $19.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $20.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.49 billion to $20.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Jones Lang LaSalle.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $8.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $1.85. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JLL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter worth about $171,688,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 57.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,321,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,034,000 after purchasing an additional 481,821 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth about $91,793,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 48.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 770,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,540,000 after purchasing an additional 251,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.3% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,026,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $998,955,000 after purchasing an additional 239,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $246.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $253.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.11. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1 year low of $167.06 and a 1 year high of $275.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.32.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

