Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $288.29 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $288.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $286.36 million and the highest is $289.50 million. OSI Systems reported sales of $283.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow OSI Systems.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $276.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.53 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS.

OSIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut OSI Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.40.

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS opened at $80.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.15 and its 200 day moving average is $91.94. OSI Systems has a 1-year low of $76.35 and a 1-year high of $102.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.74.

In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $411,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 11,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $913,756.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of OSI Systems by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,772,000 after acquiring an additional 120,543 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in OSI Systems by 10.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,580,000 after purchasing an additional 29,942 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 277,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 264,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,645,000 after acquiring an additional 22,368 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 1.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 260,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the period. 94.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

