Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) to Announce $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PHX Minerals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.05. PHX Minerals posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PHX Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.42 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PHX Minerals.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.19). PHX Minerals had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS.

PHX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PHX Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PHX Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.88.

Shares of NYSE:PHX traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.74. The stock had a trading volume of 350,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,706. PHX Minerals has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $4.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.53 million, a PE ratio of -274.00 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This is a boost from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is presently -600.00%.

In related news, Director Christopher T. Fraser bought 23,610 shares of PHX Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $54,775.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad L. Stephens bought 40,803 shares of PHX Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $93,030.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 150,453 shares of company stock valued at $336,605 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,150,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,280,000 after buying an additional 611,151 shares during the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 130.3% in the 4th quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 75,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 323,010 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 282.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 401,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 296,694 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 931.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 272,760 shares during the period. Finally, Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,094,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,055,000 after purchasing an additional 160,625 shares during the period. 46.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PHX Minerals (Get Rating)

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PHX Minerals (PHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.