Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Renalytix AI’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.16). Renalytix AI reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Renalytix AI will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.31). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Renalytix AI.

Get Renalytix AI alerts:

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Renalytix AI had a negative net margin of 1,717.89% and a negative return on equity of 45.44%. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million.

A number of analysts have commented on RNLX shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Renalytix AI in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Renalytix AI in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Renalytix AI during the second quarter worth $253,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Renalytix AI during the second quarter worth $223,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Renalytix AI by 278.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Renalytix AI by 2.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Renalytix AI by 7.2% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 165,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.72% of the company’s stock.

RNLX stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.00. 96,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,317. Renalytix AI has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $35.71. The company has a market cap of $325.39 million, a PE ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.16.

Renalytix AI Company Profile (Get Rating)

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renalytix AI (RNLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Renalytix AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renalytix AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.