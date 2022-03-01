Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $622.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $622.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Howard Hughes’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $745.21 million and the lowest is $499.53 million. Howard Hughes reported sales of $213.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 191.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Howard Hughes will report full-year sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Howard Hughes.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HHC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Howard Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet cut Howard Hughes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Howard Hughes in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE HHC opened at $95.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.97 and a 200 day moving average of $92.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.40 and a beta of 1.48. Howard Hughes has a one year low of $81.99 and a one year high of $113.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Howard Hughes declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HHC. MIC Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,715,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 448,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,717,000 after purchasing an additional 168,304 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Howard Hughes by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,161,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,017,000 after acquiring an additional 133,489 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,566,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Howard Hughes by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,444,000 after acquiring an additional 118,486 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

