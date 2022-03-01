Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.42). Aquestive Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.44). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.27). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aquestive Therapeutics.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AQST. Zacks Investment Research raised Aquestive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

AQST opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $112.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 3.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.25. Aquestive Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AQST. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 365.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 16,505 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 238.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 88,342 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 22.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,046,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after buying an additional 189,652 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $974,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 45.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 21,204 shares during the period. 39.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

