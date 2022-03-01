Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) to Post -$0.20 EPS

Equities analysts expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) to report ($0.20) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.21). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.40) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $1.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.22% and a negative net margin of 215.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AUPH. Oppenheimer raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

In other news, Director Jill Leversage purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.04 per share, with a total value of $32,064.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 717.1% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AUPH traded down $4.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,474,781. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 0.85. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $33.97.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

