Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) to Post $0.60 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.60 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cornerstone Building Brands’ earnings. Cornerstone Building Brands posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 900%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.73 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cornerstone Building Brands.

CNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sidoti cut shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.65 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

CNR traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $21.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,012,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,307. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $23.15. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 38,865 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,115,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,775,000 after purchasing an additional 217,700 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 17,323 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP raised its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,618,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,230,000 after purchasing an additional 335,063 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

