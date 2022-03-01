Zacks: Brokerages Expect FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $752.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) will post $752.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $757.78 million and the lowest is $742.00 million. FLEETCOR Technologies posted sales of $608.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will report full year sales of $3.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FLEETCOR Technologies.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $802.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.85 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FLT shares. Barclays upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $304.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,475,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,914,094,000 after acquiring an additional 483,211 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,991,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,565,343,000 after acquiring an additional 106,380 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,705,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $829,531,000 after buying an additional 317,514 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,154,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $706,038,000 after buying an additional 91,085 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.8% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,978,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $778,213,000 after buying an additional 163,153 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FLT opened at $234.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.35. FLEETCOR Technologies has a one year low of $200.78 and a one year high of $295.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $234.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.78.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

