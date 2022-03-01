Zacks: Brokerages Expect Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Analysts expect Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.21 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Illumina’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.23 billion. Illumina reported sales of $1.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illumina will report full year sales of $5.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $5.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $6.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Illumina.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America raised Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $419.25.

ILMN opened at $326.60 on Tuesday. Illumina has a 52-week low of $306.66 and a 52-week high of $526.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $360.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $397.08.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 322 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.29, for a total value of $122,453.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.06, for a total value of $38,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,322 shares of company stock worth $538,659. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 90.7% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

