Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) to Post $10.22 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) will report earnings of $10.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $9.72 and the highest is $10.72. Lithia Motors reported earnings of $5.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 73.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full-year earnings of $38.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.46 to $42.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $36.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.14 to $45.83. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $11.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.99 by $1.40. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 4.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.46 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LAD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.83.

NYSE:LAD traded down $1.31 on Tuesday, reaching $339.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,409. Lithia Motors has a 12-month low of $274.03 and a 12-month high of $417.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $301.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

In related news, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 15,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.42, for a total transaction of $4,854,313.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total value of $74,933.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,362 shares of company stock valued at $6,084,057 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 246.7% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,009,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,895,000 after acquiring an additional 718,639 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 3,374.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,650,000 after acquiring an additional 369,250 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 762,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,804,000 after acquiring an additional 264,771 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after acquiring an additional 201,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 512,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,066,000 after acquiring an additional 147,572 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

