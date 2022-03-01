Zacks: Brokerages Expect NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $310.50 Million

Analysts expect NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) to report $310.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $272.50 million to $348.50 million. NextEra Energy Partners posted sales of $246.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will report full year sales of $1.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NextEra Energy Partners.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.81 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 21.57%. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.75.

Shares of NEP stock opened at $78.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.18. NextEra Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $88.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 156.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,619 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 34.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,542 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $65,863,000 after acquiring an additional 220,788 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 5.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,839 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 49.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,107 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 27.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 520,071 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $39,712,000 after acquiring an additional 110,788 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

