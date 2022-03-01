Zacks: Brokerages Expect Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) will post $1.36 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.38 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.35 billion. Palo Alto Networks reported sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full-year sales of $5.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.45 billion to $5.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $6.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Palo Alto Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $600.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.34.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $594.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.63 billion, a PE ratio of -125.37 and a beta of 1.36. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $311.56 and a 52 week high of $595.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $520.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $500.56.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.12, for a total value of $6,529,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total value of $776,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,625 shares of company stock valued at $21,518,081. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

