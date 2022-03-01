Zacks: Brokerages Expect Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.12 Billion

Equities analysts expect Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) to announce $2.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Polaris’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.08 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.19 billion. Polaris posted sales of $1.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Polaris will report full year sales of $9.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.25 billion to $9.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $9.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.15 billion to $10.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Polaris.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 6.02%. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PII. Raymond James raised their price objective on Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Polaris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.93.

In other news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $532,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PII. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Polaris in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Polaris in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Polaris in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

PII opened at $121.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.90 and its 200-day moving average is $118.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.15. Polaris has a 52-week low of $100.52 and a 52-week high of $147.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.02%.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments Off-Road,On-Road, ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

