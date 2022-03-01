Zacks: Brokerages Expect SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $104.50 Million

Analysts expect SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) to post $104.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $104.80 million and the lowest is $104.30 million. SPS Commerce reported sales of $90.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full year sales of $444.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $444.00 million to $445.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $511.27 million, with estimates ranging from $510.30 million to $512.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SPS Commerce.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

SPSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.88.

In other SPS Commerce news, COO James J. Frome sold 7,405 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.33, for a total transaction of $920,663.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 4,709 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total transaction of $541,817.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,248 shares of company stock worth $7,075,047. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 47.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 1.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 0.9% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPSC opened at $129.85 on Tuesday. SPS Commerce has a twelve month low of $91.05 and a twelve month high of $174.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.31 and a beta of 0.78.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

