Zacks: Brokerages Expect Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) to Announce $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) will report $0.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stericycle’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Stericycle reported earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full-year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stericycle.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $657.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.25 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Stericycle from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 7.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 9.5% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the second quarter valued at $737,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 13.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 9.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,279,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,091,000 after buying an additional 188,811 shares during the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SRCL traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.75. The stock had a trading volume of 10,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,740. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.81. Stericycle has a 12 month low of $53.25 and a 12 month high of $79.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

