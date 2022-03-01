Zacks: Brokerages Expect Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.57 Million

Equities analysts predict that Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) will announce $66.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $66.45 million and the highest estimate coming in at $66.70 million. Univest Financial reported sales of $68.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full year sales of $275.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $274.78 million to $275.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $297.17 million, with estimates ranging from $292.75 million to $301.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Univest Financial.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Univest Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 31.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UVSP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Univest Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Univest Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:UVSP opened at $28.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $853.43 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.21. Univest Financial has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $31.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Univest Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,950,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,289,000 after acquiring an additional 44,282 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Univest Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,721,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,510,000 after acquiring an additional 11,129 shares during the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in Univest Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,635,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Univest Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,303,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,989,000 after acquiring an additional 18,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Univest Financial by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,284,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,171,000 after acquiring an additional 508,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment includes investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

