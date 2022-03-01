Zacks: Brokerages Expect Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) to Post $2.33 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $2.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Waters’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.40 and the lowest is $2.26. Waters posted earnings per share of $2.29 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Waters will report full year earnings of $11.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.78 to $11.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $12.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.75 to $13.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Waters.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. The firm had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $369.67.

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total transaction of $1,344,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WAT traded down $3.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $313.29. The company had a trading volume of 5,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,940. Waters has a fifty-two week low of $258.91 and a fifty-two week high of $428.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $333.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.86.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

