Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €110.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) has been assigned a €110.00 ($123.60) price target by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 84.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZAL. UBS Group set a €96.50 ($108.43) price target on shares of Zalando in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €111.00 ($124.72) price target on shares of Zalando in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €104.00 ($116.85) price target on shares of Zalando in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €118.00 ($132.58) target price on shares of Zalando in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €101.00 ($113.48) price target on shares of Zalando in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €102.72 ($115.41).

Shares of FRA:ZAL traded up €3.62 ($4.07) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €59.58 ($66.94). 1,687,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Zalando has a twelve month low of €36.33 ($40.82) and a twelve month high of €49.86 ($56.02). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €65.90 and its 200-day moving average price is €77.42.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

