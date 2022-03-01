Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $29.58

Shares of Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.58 and last traded at $29.81, with a volume of 134008 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.10.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zalando from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Zalando from €101.00 ($113.48) to €96.50 ($108.43) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zalando has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.72 and a beta of 1.45.

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

