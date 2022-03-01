Zano (ZANO) Trading 4.2% Lower Over Last Week

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. In the last seven days, Zano has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One Zano coin can currently be purchased for about $1.05 or 0.00002355 BTC on major exchanges. Zano has a market cap of $11.59 million and approximately $125,556.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,406.66 or 0.99810932 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00069774 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.53 or 0.00223711 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.90 or 0.00141378 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00011893 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.59 or 0.00284530 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003538 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00028277 BTC.

Zano Profile

Zano (ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,087,043 coins and its circulating supply is 11,057,543 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zano is zano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

