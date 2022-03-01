ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) Given a €47.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM – Get Rating) has been assigned a €47.00 ($52.81) target price by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 135.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €49.00 ($55.06) target price on shares of ZEAL Network in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($58.43) target price on shares of ZEAL Network in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($62.92) target price on shares of ZEAL Network in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of TIM remained flat at $€20.00 ($22.47) during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 19,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of €20.00. ZEAL Network has a fifty-two week low of €16.00 ($17.98) and a fifty-two week high of €24.40 ($27.42). The company has a market cap of $166.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75.

ZEAL Network SE engages in the online lottery business in Germany. It is also involved in the secondary lottery betting business, as well as sells instant win games. The company was formerly known as Tipp24 SE and changed its name to ZEAL Network SE in November 2014. ZEAL Network SE was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

