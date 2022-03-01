Zealium (NZL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $15,527.70

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 1st. One Zealium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zealium has traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar. Zealium has a market cap of $15,527.70 and $4.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00010670 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00008412 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002676 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.44 or 0.00391719 BTC.

Zealium Coin Profile

NZL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 18,739,401 coins and its circulating supply is 17,739,401 coins. The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Buying and Selling Zealium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

